'Another CEO Has Cheated': Social Media Reacts To Jensen Huang's Affair Admission

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang shocked the tech world after admitting he was "unfaithful" to his wife of over 40 years. The tech giant confirmed on Sunday that its board has launched a probe into whether Huang was targeted by a "foreign intelligence effort", following media reports that the woman he had an affair with was allegedly spying for the Chinese government.

In a statement shared with Nvidia staff, Huang apologised for hurting his wife and children. He added that he remains "fully committed" to Nvidia and will work to earn back the trust and confidence of employees and shareholders. Reports suggest that financial experts expect Nvidia's stock price to take a hit.

The news has sparked a buzz on social media, with users flooding X, Instagram, and Reddit with meme-filled reactions to the high-profile admission and its potential impact on the stock market and investors.

Also read | Who Is Alice Huang, Chinese Woman Linked To Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

See some of the memes here:

Photo Credit: Reddit/r/memes

Huang apologises to staff

In his note to staff, Huang addressed the emotional fallout on his loved ones while committing to rebuilding trust inside and outside the company. He requested privacy for his family as they navigate the situation privately.

"Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life," Huang wrote in his message to workers. "I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence."

Nvidia's board emphasised that safeguarding national security and shareholder interests remains its top priority while the review takes place.

Also read | 3 Risks Investors Face As Nvidia Launches Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang's Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called Huang an honourable person and praised his contributions to the United States. However, he added that he had not spoken to him about allegations of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman.

"I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on," Trump told reporters. "I hope everything's fine."

"I think he's an honourable guy," Trump said, adding that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country."