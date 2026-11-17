An old video of Elon Musk speaking about how he recruited SpaceX's first engineers has resurfaced on social media, prompting a reaction from the billionaire. While SpaceX was still in its infancy and private players were yet to make it big in the industry, Musk warned the prospective employees that "we're probably going to die". Responding to an X (formerly Twitter) post sharing the clip, the SpaceX boss wrote, "That's how it happened".

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 after investing $100 million of his fortune, when space exploration was largely limited to government endeavours. While ambitious in his endeavour to make humans an interplanetary species, Musk understood that there was a great chance his enterprise could crash and burn.

"So SpaceX, I started that in mid-2002 expecting to fail. Probably 90 per cent chance of failing. And even when recruiting people, I didn't try to make out that it would work. I said, we're probably going to die, but there's a small chance we might not die, and this is the only way to get people to Mars and advance the state of the art," Musk can be heard saying in the clip.

The Tesla boss highlighted that he eventually took on the role of chief engineer of SpaceX because he could not find experienced engineers willing to join the company.

"And then I ended up being chief engineer of the rocket, not because I wanted to, but because I couldn't hire anyone who was good. None of the good chief engineers would join, because they're like, this is too risky, you're going to die. And so I ended up being chief engineer of the rocket."

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Musk's statement went viral after SpaceX pulled off the first-ever "catch" of a spaceship last week. The success marked a milestone in the space industry's decades-long pursuit of fully reusable rocket systems -- a goal that can drastically reduce mission costs and make more frequent launches possible.

The Starship emerged from a cloudy sky after surviving the extreme heat of re-entering Earth's atmosphere, then descended slowly over Starbase before slipping smoothly between mechanical "chopstick arms" above Launch Pad 2.