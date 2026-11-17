In a joint operation, Salvadoran and Haitian forces took control of the Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince which had been occupied by the gangs since 2025. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele released a video of the operation, which showed machine-gun-armed and camera-equipped robotic dogs entering the stadium. Moving through the narrow passageways, the four-legged machine helped in patrolling and manuevering the spaces that may be difficult or dangerous for soldiers.

The now-viral clip shows the robots moving down a hallway and up a set of chairs with the rifle on top. Though it remains unclear how were the robo dogs speicfically utilised, Bukele said “several human skulls” were found inside the stadium during the operation.

“Under the bilateral agreement between the Haitian government and the government of El Salvador, a joint operation involving the Haitian National Police, the Haitian Armed Forces (FAd'H), the Task Force, and the Salvadoran Special Forces successfully took control of Sylvio Cator Stadium and secured it,” Bukele wrote on X in a translation from Haitian Creole.

“We will now establish an operational base at the stadium so we can continue advancing deeper into territory controlled by the gangs,” he said. “We now have the upper hand on the ground.”

Bukele demanded gang members leave the area before their offensive began.

Check the Viral Clip Here:

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What Is Happening In Haiti?

Last month, Bukele sent 2,000 soldiers to Haiti to rescue four Salvadoreans who have been missing since they were ambushed on October 18. What started as a rescue operation has turned into a military intervention, centred around a crackdown on powerful criminal gangs.

Haitian PM Alix Didier Fils-Aime praised "the commitment of the Salvadorean forces in the fight against gangs" after a joint strike on a house allegedly used by the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. Bukele had previously announced that a joint task force had destroyed the house of Lanm San Jou and the 400 Mawozo gang's headquarters.