The hype surrounding the release of GTA 6 has reached unprecedented levels, prompting companies worldwide to offer paid leave so staff can dive into Leonida, the game's fictional, Florida-inspired setting. Joining the trend is Indian interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte, which has announced a company-wide holiday for its employees, interns, and freelancers.

Taking to Instagram, the company founder and CEO Kishore Shanmugam declared the holiday in celebration of the launch of GTA 6, stating that employees had waited years to enjoy the new GTA game.

"Just a day off for a game we've waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours," the post was captioned.

The company said it was not treating Thursday as another ordinary workday, albeit ensuring that when the game releases at midnight, the employees can enjoy it without worry.

"It's been 13 years, so when GTA VI finally arrives, we're not treating it like just another Thursday! November 19, 2026. ChairsCarte & INDE are officially taking the day off!"

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the company for looking after its employees, while some joked that they would love to join the interior design firm.

"From another country here, but congratulations on your attitude. All the best to your company," said one user, while another added: "Is there any vacancy? I wanna get into this company."

A third commented: "I am not an employee of your company, but that's a great step you took. Even if you don't give a day off on 19 Nov, you could give a day off on 21 Nov (Saturday), which will give them two holidays hehehe."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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GTA 6 Fever

Last week, computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech announced it was giving its 7,000 global employees a day off to play GTA 6. Under a new initiative called "Logi Game Day," all staff members, ranging from full-time employees to interns, can take one paid day off from now until this time next year to play any game they choose.

"For those Logi employees planning an upcoming getaway to Vice City, you no longer need to catch the 'GTA Flu', just take your GTO," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech's chief executive officer.

In August, the US Army offered its active-duty soldiers a four-day pass to play GTA 6 when it is released on November 19. The 3rd Infantry Division based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, said the special pass is available to any soldier who signs the reenlistment contract between August 1 and November 14.

Similarly, in June, California-based Burger Motorsports announced a temporary operational suspension on November 19. In a memo to all staff, customers, dealers and partners, posted on Instagram, the company said it had instituted the one-day pause to accommodate an unprecedented volume of employee leave requests tied to the video game's release.