A spate of technology outages that shut down emails for many companies (the Microsoft outages), grounded thousands of flights and even reached the National security Agency (NSA) of the US has prompted cyber security experts to warn of potentially bigger problem emerging from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). In a post on X, prominent cybersecurity expert Nicole Perlroth, described the situation as an approaching "everything everywhere all at once" cyber scenario. She termed this as "vulnageddon" or "vulncalypse". But the US government has downplayed these concerns.
In her long and alarmist post, Perlorth warned that AI is making it easier for nation-states, cybercriminals and other malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities in critical systems. "AI allows attackers to find/exploit vulns far faster than software makers have time to fix them," she said.
I haven't lived here in awhile, but I see no other way to answer the hundreds of texts/DMs asking me if the world is, indeed, ending. In the span of six days, we've experienced; 11/12 — Microsoft outage 11/13 — Nationwide FAA ground stop 11/16 — Major US banking disruptions 11/17 — NSA's classified internal network goes down We need far more analysis of why so much is breaking at once. I don't want to get out over my skis here, and what I am hearing does not contradict the messaging that most of this is the result of screwy updates. But stepping back, the dots are starting to form a collective picture. We are seeing: • An explosion in severe and critical vulnerabilities, with AI accelerating discovery to 3X the number of vulnerabilities discovered in the same period last year. This is collectively being referred to as “vulnageddon” or “the vulnpocalypse.” • Mean time to exploit those vulnerabilities has collapsed to NEGATIVE SEVEN DAYS. AI allows attackers to find/exploit vulns far faster than software makers have time to fix them. • Powerful AI-enabled offensive tools like ARTEX have been thrown into the hands of every third tier nation state, cybercriminal and digital arsonist, which logically creates havoc. • This creates enormous pressure to compress patching windows and accelerate software updates, increasing the likelihood these fixes break things in unexpected, cascading ways. • Pressure to just “AI everything” means we are rolling out automated AI tooling on top of brittle infrastructure that can't support it. My generation grew up in an extraordinary period of technological stability. We worked our way up the software stack, abstracting away layer after layer, until we lost a fundamental understanding of how the underlying systems actually work. We were told to “move fast and break things.” VCS told us to celebrate the idea that “software would eat the world.” Now we're telling ourselves we can simply “roll out AI” across everything, as though nothing underneath will buckle. We never stopped to ask: SHOULD WE? Should we be digitizing every last nook and cranny of our companies, infrastructure, healthcare, homes, cars, bodies, lives? Especially when the complexity, interdependence, and fragility we were introducing overwhelmed our ability to understand/secure/maintain the systems we built? Nobody every asked: What if, in the name of progress, we were creating the ripest attack surface in human history? We are now entirely dependent on software systems that almost nobody understands end to end, that increasingly few people can repair, and that attackers can now probe at machine speed. We are hearing that incident response firms, the 911 for breach victims, are backlogged six months. Even those paid on retainer lack the bandwidth to triage every incident. The cavalry is disappearing. We are entering a period of unprecedented technological instability. “Software Beirut” is an incredibly apt analogy. We are in for a period of cascading failures, whether triggered by attackers, bad updates, or our own accumulated complexity. This, I'm sorry to say, is just the opening chapter.— Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) November 17, 2026
She also said that high and critical vulnerabilities have tripled in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Perlorth cautioned that AI has effectively democratised the ability to exploit weaknesses in critical infrastructure, bringing sophisticated cyber capabilities within the reach of a much wider range of malicious actors.
However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to reassure Americans, saying there is "zero evidence" that the recent outages are connected or that they were caused by cybercriminals, hostile governments or other malicious actors.
Addressing a press conference in Manila, he acknowledged that repeated disruptions were unsettling but added that each incident had a distinct cause.
"We fully acknowledge that this is unsettling to see these reports day after day of some technical failures. The second point is, we want everyone in America to know that we have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these incidents are related to each other or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cyber criminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines."
"We take these things very seriously," Rubio added.
Asked whether AI had played a role, he declined to speculate but explained that companies routinely identify vulnerabilities and patch their systems, sometimes causing temporary disruptions in the process.
"In the case of a bank. If people have access problems to their app, they're going to notice that very, very quickly. So, I would say that we're also in an era where you're going see reports like this, and they move very quickly because companies are complying very quickly in terms of acknowledging they have a problem while they're trying to fix it. So that's been a factor here as well," Rubio said.
Meanwhile, in a statement about its internal network going offline on Tuesday, the NSA said its network experienced a "temporary degradation" during routine maintenance, but that "mission-critical capabilities" remained operational.
US President Donald Trump too played down the incidents, which raised questions of whether the government and private sector had moved too quickly in cutting tech staff.
"It's like when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It's fine," Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The warnings from Perlorth and other cybersecurity officials come at a time when technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday since Thursday, when Microsoft suffered its worst outage, reported Reuters.
The next day, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called for a ground stop across the US that lasted 4-1/2 hours, the longest halt to US air travel since the attacks of September 11, 2001. Then, a software problem disrupted banking services followed by a delay of 150 United Airlines flights on Monday.
On Tuesday, Apple said it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. The issue was not caused by a cyberattack, Apple said.
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