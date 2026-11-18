A spate of technology outages that shut down emails for many companies (the Microsoft outages), grounded thousands of flights and even reached the National security Agency (NSA) of the US has prompted cyber security experts to warn of potentially bigger problem emerging from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). In a post on X, prominent cybersecurity expert Nicole Perlroth, described the situation as an approaching "everything everywhere all at once" cyber scenario. She termed this as "vulnageddon" or "vulncalypse". But the US government has downplayed these concerns.

In her long and alarmist post, Perlorth warned that AI is making it easier for nation-states, cybercriminals and other malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities in critical systems. "AI allows attackers to find/exploit vulns far faster than software makers have time to fix them," she said.

She also said that high and critical vulnerabilities have tripled in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Perlorth cautioned that AI has effectively democratised the ability to exploit weaknesses in critical infrastructure, bringing sophisticated cyber capabilities within the reach of a much wider range of malicious actors.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to reassure Americans, saying there is "zero evidence" that the recent outages are connected or that they were caused by cybercriminals, hostile governments or other malicious actors.

Addressing a press conference in Manila, he acknowledged that repeated disruptions were unsettling but added that each incident had a distinct cause.

"We fully acknowledge that this is unsettling to see these reports day after day of some technical failures. The second point is, we want everyone in America to know that we have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these incidents are related to each other or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cyber criminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines."

"We take these things very seriously," Rubio added.

Asked whether AI had played a role, he declined to speculate but explained that companies routinely identify vulnerabilities and patch their systems, sometimes causing temporary disruptions in the process.

"In the case of a bank. If people have access problems to their app, they're going to notice that very, very quickly. So, I would say that we're also in an era where you're going see reports like this, and they move very quickly because companies are complying very quickly in terms of acknowledging they have a problem while they're trying to fix it. So that's been a factor here as well," Rubio said.

Meanwhile, in a statement about its internal network going offline on Tuesday, the NSA said its network experienced a "temporary degradation" during routine maintenance, but that "mission-critical capabilities" remained operational.

US President Donald Trump too played down the incidents, which raised questions of whether the government and private sector had moved too quickly in cutting tech staff.

"It's like when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It's fine," Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The warnings from Perlorth and other cybersecurity officials come at a time when technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday since Thursday, when Microsoft suffered its worst outage, reported Reuters.

The next day, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) called for a ground stop across the US that lasted 4-1/2 hours, the longest halt to US air travel since the attacks of September 11, 2001. Then, a software problem disrupted banking services followed by a delay of 150 United Airlines flights on Monday.

On Tuesday, Apple said it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. The issue was not caused by a cyberattack, Apple said.