US authorities have found "zero evidence" that recent outages across tech platforms are related to one another or due to the work of "nefarious actors," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

"The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever -- we have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other," Rubio told reporters in Manila while on a trip to Asia with US President Donald Trump.

"The second is that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind."

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