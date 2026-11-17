Nearly 200 major websites, including those of the BBC, HSBC UAE bank, Air France and IKEA were targeted by a malicious cyber attack seeking to steal financial information and infect Apple devices, specialist media reported Tuesday.

Hackers injected corrupted JavaScript code into tools hosted by Optimizely, a digital platform used by major companies to customise users' online experiences, Cyber News reported, with some 178 websites targeted.

The hackers sought to steal users' credit card numbers, cryptocurrency, as well as upload code to Apple devices to further exploit them.

"The list includes some of the most visited sites in the world: Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC (UAE), Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock," security researcher Scott Helme, who first uncovered the hack, wrote Monday on his blog.

"The attacker's (crypto) wallets had received about $7,040, all within roughly nine hours on the 16th (of November)."

Most of the malicious code had been removed from affected sites, Helme said in his post on Monday.

Optimizely said in a statement that it "identified and contained a security incident affecting some Optimizely Web Experimentation customers."

"The vulnerable path is blocked, the injected code was removed, and customers have been contacted directly," it added on X.

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