Jensen Huang on Tuesday broke silence on Tuesday after he resigned as Nvidia CEO last week, regretting the problems he created for the company and sharing a note for his family.

"To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours," he wrote in the last line of his 277-word statement posted on X.

Following reports of his affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two other executives of the AI chipmaker, Huang resigned as CEO of Nvidia on Thursday. His wife and partner of 41 years, Lori Mills, has not issued any statement following the reports.

In his statement last week, where he revealed his affair with Alice Huang, an executive of a Singapore-based cloud computing firm, Megaspeed, Huang had said he was 'unfaithful' to his wife.

"My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he had said.

He admitted that Mills and his children had given him support throughout his life, but he had "let them down and damaged the life we built together."

"To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust," Huang wrote in the statement.

Jensen Huang Signals Nvidia Return

In the statement on Tuesday, the former Nvidia CEO signalled he wanted to return to the company he founded in 1993.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Jensen Huang said.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," he added.

READ | "Would Be Honoured To Return As Nvidia CEO": Jensen Huang Breaks Silence

He acknowledged making "serious mistakes" in his personal life and that he had created problems for the company's board that he "deeply" regretted.

"I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," he said.

Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk and other major AI investors have been calling for Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia. US President Donald Trump also signalled his wish for Huang's return, calling it "not a bad idea".

READ | "Created Problems, Own My Mistakes": Jensen Huang's Full Statement

The turmoil has battered shares in Nvidia over the past week, which until recently was the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

US lawmakers said Tuesday that Huang will appear before three US House committees on December 1 for questioning over concerns that China was able to gain access to advanced US chips from Nvidia.