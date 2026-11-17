Jensen Huang issued his first public statement on Tuesday after resigning as Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and said he would be "honoured" to return in the role if the Board of Directors think it is in the best interest of the firm. Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, November 12, after admitting to having extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang reiterated that he made "serious mistakes" in his personal life and regrets "creating problems" for the Board. "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life," Huang said.

"I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," Nvidia co-founder added.

Huang said he has seen calls from the firm's employees, investors, and customers for him to return as the CEO and he would be honoured to do so.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said in his written statement.

The AI chipmaker had announced last week after Huang's departure that they were looking for a new CEO and instated Colette Kress, the firm's Chief Financial Officer, in the role for time being.

Huang will appear before the US House committees on December 1 over "potential breach of national security", lawmakers said on Tuesday.

"Love US, Love Nvidia"

The tech tycoon also expressed his love for the United States and his firm, saying that becoming an American citizen was one of the "greatest gifts and proudest moments" of his life and Nvidia has been his "life's work".

"Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA," he wrote.