Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a rare glimpse into his personal life, recounting a visit to a Cambridge eatery with his then-girlfriend before telling the audience at his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch that "she is a friend now".

He recalled wanting to visit the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, the place where his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, first met as students. On how the visit unfolded during his time in the university town, Rahul Gandhi said an offhand mention of his parents to a staff member at the restaurant prompted immediate recognition decades after the couple had frequented the spot.

"There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant.' I wanted to see where my parents had met," Rahul Gandhi said at the launch event of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

"I sat down. They brought the menu, and I said, 'My parents met at this restaurant.' He just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about,'" Rahul Gandhi said.

Thereafter, when asked at the event about the girlfriend he had mentioned in his anecdote, Rahul Gandhi said, "She is a friend now."

He also spoke about his mother's private medical battles over the decades, disclosing that although she has understated it in the memoir, she has survived cancer four times.

"What you're reading in this book is my mum before papa died. Not once, I'll tell you, she's written twice cancer survivor, three times cancer, right? She's a four-time cancer survivor. So she plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared. Not once have I seen her back down... The reason I wanted to give this speech is because, mummy and papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you," Rahul Gandhi said at the event where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present.

Sonia Gandhi spoke about the difficult years following the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, detailing how security concerns forced Rahul Gandhi to be transferred from Harvard University to another American college under an assumed identity.

"After their father was killed, a few months later, Rahul had to go to college abroad. At Harvard, they did not accept any security because it would then endanger others," Sonia Gandhi said.

"So their security here worked out with the security there to arrange for him to go to another college where it was mostly American kids, but under a different name. They were not supposed to know his real name. It was probably very difficult for him to communicate or even to be with friends because he couldn't talk about his family."