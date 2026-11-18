Artificial Intelligence will not take away many jobs, and it will generate different kinds of jobs. And as of now, there are three areas where they can contribute substantially, Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM told NDTV today.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Arvind Krishna said the first of these three areas is programming.

"It is absolutely clear that AI agents can write code better than most humans... If you can get 30 per cent, 40 per cent productivity, when was the last time you had a tool that got you that much in a year or two?" he said.

The second category would be customer experience. "Whether it is customer support, or finding a better answer... If your customer is happier with the answer, they tend to be more delighted. And all the science then says that they will be a better customer for you over time," he added.

The third area is enterprise operations, he said.

"Be it procurement, accounts payable, accounting, accounts receivable, procurement, HR. There is a wide variety of these, but this is where it needs a bit more work because now you need to go in and re-engineer a business process, and people haven't yet started down that journey," he added.

This will be what he calls "no regret, low risk" projects, for which the AI of today is ready.

"And then when it comes down to medicine, cancer, better healthcare, fraud, that is where probably there is still work to be done. I am optimistic we will get there," he said. Then added, "I am not sure we will get to the same level of nirvana that has been claimed by some people".

How Jobs Will Change

Asked what happens now that AI is getting good at multiple functions, how it will affect jobs, Krishna said roughly 60 per cent of jobs in the world cannot be handled by AI -- like cooking or driving highway trucks or jobs in the hospitality industry.

Of the remaining 40 per cent, which would mostly be white collar jobs, half can be tackled by AI over the next five years -- "and that is the displacement that we should be prepared for and be ready for," he said. "There is a change that is there, and that is always a little bit painful for society, though I can look at you in the eye and say society as an aggregate will benefit, but we need to help and make sure that this 10 per cent of the population has alternate pathways for full employment," he added.



On the other hand, "I actually believe net employment will increase because if you're going to displace it, you probably got to write a billion agents," he said. "Who is going to write these billion agents? Who's going to keep them healthy? Who's going to verify they're doing the right thing? So, you actually create alternate roles than the ones you're displacing," he added.

This, he pointed out, could be a special opportunity for India, because of its "domain knowledge" in programming and coding.

Nvidia And Its Future

Asked what Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia would mean for the future of the company, for AI and semi-conductor, he said while a single individual is important "because the ecosystem you live in is determined by that," Nvidia is "so healthy that they can probably get through as long as they emerge with a great leader in the next year or two".

"They will be fine. For the ecosystem at large, a lot of what we're talking about is already well underway. Could it have a small friction effect? Yes. I think it is unlikely to have a large friction effect in the next couple of years," he added.

US-China AI Race

About the ongoing AI race between the US and China, Krishna said the US has the cutting edge.

"I think the first three models all came out of the US. I don't think China has a model that competes with ChatGPT or with Claude or Opus or Mythos or Fable, take whichever one you like from Anthropic or Gemini," he said.

"I think on the actual science, the US is ahead and will likely remain ahead... but usage-wise, China seems to be ahead on many more of the non-leading-edge use cases, using it for business, using it across for customer service, using it for autonomy. That's where they seem to be leading," he added.

Team India

As for India, he said the need of the hour is to up the level of training people so they become "wonderful deployers of AI".

"I think India should invest some in sovereign AI... I want to be the team who writes agents the best. I want to be the team that can make the most efficient use of AI to unlock value for an enterprise. I understand the domain skills, and now I bring that to how I use AI so that I can benefit the enterprise. I think there is a market of tens of millions of people worth of employment in India, if you can unlock that ability," he added.