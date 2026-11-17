Singer Sona Mohapatra has revisited her decade-long feud with Salman Khan, recalling the backlash and threats she faced after criticising the actor in 2016 and 2019.

In a new Instagram video, Sona reflected on 20 years of her career and hit back at people who believe that taking on the superstar cost her opportunities in Bollywood.

She also took a dig at Salman's latest song, Teri Sexy Beauty, from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

Looking back at her journey, Sona said, "We are at the end of 2026 and it's been 20 years for me of being a professional music artist. From bolo na abhi nahi aana, aaja wei, say aaj tak toh pehwari wari jaao re bawri and I've had an adventure of a life."

She then recalled the controversy from 2016.

"One chapter worth revisiting with you guys: 2016. Das saal pehle, I called out the then industry superstar Salman Khan for comparing the exhaustion of shooting a film to the experience of a raped woman. Bas, phir kya, gang rape threats to me, pornographic morphed images, trolling unlimited, meri family aur mummy ke bhi gande gande gaaliya, dhamkiya. I had to make a police complaint."

Sona also spoke about her criticism of Salman in 2019, when he commented on Priyanka Chopra's decision to leave his film to get married to Nick Jonas and made remarks about Katrina Kaif.

"Baat itni badhi ki Maneka Gandhi's ministry then for child and women took notice and launched an initiative against online abuse of women. And 2019 mein, when he once again mocked an accomplished woman, Priyanka Chopra's decision to marry instead of doing his film, while dismissing Katrina Kaif, his colleague sitting next to him. I called out that bullying too. Yes, yes, wo shirt nikal ke being a knight in shining armour for your own severe complex is not impressing me currently."

Recalling the threats she received, Sona said people often expressed sympathy for her, suggesting that she could have had a bigger Bollywood career had she not spoken against Salman.

"More threats followed, of course, in 2019 for me. And for years, people have offered me condolences. Sona, you're so talented. Salman Khan se panga nahi liya hota, toh imagine your Bollywood career."

However, the singer said watching Salman's latest song made her question what exactly she had missed out on.

Recalling her Diwali celebrations in Kerala, she said, "Cut to Diwali 2026, I'm in Kerala with my family, mesmerised by an Ottam Thullal performance. But of course, I had to return to Mumbai, open my Instagram and the algorithm served me Mr. Khan's latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers' sacrifices."

She added, "And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an aeroplane. And suddenly I remembered those condolences. This is the artistic universe I missed out on, is it? Hmm. Yaha 10 aur gaane gaaleti, toh mera jeevan safal ho jata. And looking at the last 10 "years, I'm not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy."

Sona further questioned why people equate being close to powerful people with success.

She said, "I don't know why power ke aas paas rahne ko success samajh baithe hain log, as though entry into somebody else's kingdom is a bigger achievement than building your own. So to everyone mourning my lost Bollywood career, don't worry about me, I was busy living it up."

The singer ended her video by thanking people who have supported her .

"20 years of music, madness and adventures on my own terms, speaking my mind. And here's to the next 20. Thank you for all the love and support that many of you have given me and yes, I'll probably still be saying things that I'm not supposed to, because some habits are just worth keeping."

Sharing the video, Sona captioned it, "20 years in music. 10 years since I called out Salman Khan. And now 'Teri Sexy Beauty' arrives in a film about our soldiers' sacrifices! Bollywood, you do write the strangest punchlines. To everyone who mourned my lost career... save your condolences, I continue to have a gr8 1:))"

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.

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