Nvidia's ex-CEO Jensen Huang is to appear before three US House committees on December 1, lawmakers said Tuesday, after a spy scandal forced him to quit and the government to tighten export curbs on chips.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and (Nvidia General Counsel) Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," the heads of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China Select committees said in a joint statement.

"The American people need answers on Mr Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous (Chinese) actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal."

Huang will appear before all three committees in one day. Teter will appear the following day. Both are expected to take part in transcribed interviews behind closed doors rather than public hearings.

Huang resigned as head of Nvidia last week over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy and wider suspicions her firm was funneling Nvidia products into China.

Nvidia, which until recently was the world's most valuable listed company, has seen its shares pummeled by the scandal. The chipmaker is at the heart of an artificial intelligence building boom that has pushed markets to all-time highs and fueled growth across the global economy.

The company announced Tuesday that it had set up a committee to oversee its national security policies and its compliance with export controls.

The announcement from Congress came a day after Washington unveiled new curbs on AI chip exports. Beijing condemned the curbs shortly before the closely watched APEC summit, where US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to hold talks.

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