Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just back from Philippines where he attended the ASEAN-India Summit, was overcome with emotion on Wednesday as he expressed deep concern over the drug menace.

PM Modi stressed the need to eradicate the problem completely during a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The comments assume significance with Punjab going to polls early next year where the Aam Aadmi Party government's handling of the drug problem has become a point of contention.

PM Modi, his voice choking with emotion, spoke about the need to protect the youth from drugs, people familiar with the matter told NDTV.

The Prime Minister argued that if Naxalism can be eliminated, the drug problem can also be eradicated.

The CRPF has withdrawn a battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel from the anti-Naxal operations theatre in Chhattisgarh and sent it to Manipur for deployment. The development marks the first such de-induction of any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit following the Union government's declaration that Naxalism in India ended in March.