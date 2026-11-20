The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a statewide compliance order imposing stricter regulations on health supplements, nutraceuticals and special dietary foods, and seized stock of over Rs 1.38 crore during inspections at 17 establishments across six divisions.

The order, issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, comes into effect immediately. It covers the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, warehouses, retailers, pharmacies, gymnasiums and e-commerce platforms.

The order specifically targets sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual-wellness and herbal products for suspected undeclared steroids and other drug substances.

The FDA said its inspections conducted on November 13 found that manufacturers were using Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, ingredients whose applications for product approval had been rejected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The agency seized stock worth Rs 1,38,95,852 and sent samples to laboratories for analysis on suspicion of being substandard, unsafe and misbranded. Further legal action will follow the receipt of the food analyst's report, it said.

The coordinated inspections covered 17 establishments in Pune, Nashik, Konkan (Thane), Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions.

Nagpur recorded the highest seizure of Rs 57.30 lakh, followed by Konkan division at Rs 47.65 lakh and Pune at Rs 30.57 lakh. The FDA seized stock worth Rs 1.99 lakh in Nashik and Rs 1.42 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

No seizure was reported in Amravati.

Under the new order, businesses manufacturing or selling these products must obtain the relevant FSSAI licence and ensure that the specific food category is endorsed on it. Pharmacies and gymnasiums must also obtain a food licence or registration to sell health supplements, even if they hold licences under other laws.

The regulatory authority has prohibited claims that such products can treat, cure, mitigate or prevent diseases. Advertisements carrying representations such as "recommended by doctors or nutritionists", photographs of physicians and claims of being clinically prescribed are also prohibited.

It also makes it mandatory for manufacturers to declare the specific plant part used in every botanical ingredient and carry prescribed warnings on product labels. Only roots and root extracts of Ashwagandha are permitted.

The use of the term "ORS" in product names, brand names or trademarks is prohibited.

The order applies to 1,100 existing food business licence holders in the health supplement and nutraceutical categories across Maharashtra. These include 313 manufacturers, 759 relabellers and 28 repackers, it said.

The FDA said it would conduct further risk-based inspections, giving priority to sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual-wellness, herbal and imported products, as well as online sales and products supplied to hospitals.

Violations could invite improvement notices, suspension or cancellation of licences, product seizures, recalls and criminal proceedings. Penalties for misleading advertisements can go up to Rs 10 lakh, while carrying on a food business without a licence can attract a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh.

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