Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the inauguration ceremony of the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum that aims to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation.

The three-day event is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila here, and delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik, are attending the event.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi visited the exhibition, the 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion -- Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll' which showcased an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions.

He later also visited the exhibition, titled 'Astitva - The Essence of our Existence', which offers an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrived at the Forum venue earlier and greeted various delegates.

Hours before the inauguration of the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum hosted at the historic Purana Quila here, the MEA on Friday said this is a "multilateral event within the SCO framework", for which invitations were extended to all members of the grouping, including Pakistan.

Delegates from various SCO member countries and other countries have gathered at the site of the centrally protected monument for the Forum, which is set to be inaugurated shortly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

"India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilization Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, at New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon'ble Prime Minister," the MEA said in a post on X.

"China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are among the several countries that had confirmed participation in the forum," Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had announced on November 13 and said that he was "hopeful" that Pakistan would also attend the event.

Pakistan on November 14 had announced that Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik would participate in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

The three-day forum will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework.

The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)