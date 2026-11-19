The government has extended sufficient corporate tax relief, but it did not translate to creation of jobs and hike in salaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, flagging how corporate benefits are not being extended to the private sector employees in the country.

Speaking at the annual gathering of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, he pointed out his government had slashed the basic corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% and exempted income tax on annual salaries of up to Rs 12 lakh.

"I know you won't applaud because your appetite is so big that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough. I have given income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh. But have you increased the number of employees or their salaries? No. It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue," he said.

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Companies must do more for their employees rather than expecting only the government to drive the growth process, the prime minister added.

The income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh, he said, has boosted people's purchasing power and must lead to greater demand and business expansion.

He stressed that a country makes progress only when it respects its farmers, wealth creators, small industries, and taxpayers, and not by criticising them. "A country cannot move forward by abusing them," the PM added.

PM Modi also cautioned the industry leaders that they must shed the mindset that the country's domestic market is an assured source of sales, and focus on improving the product quality and competing at global scale.

"Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone and should give us the confidence to compete in global markets," the prime minister added.

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PM Modi also criticised the practice of branding some products as "export quality", stating that people of the country deserve quality products.

He also called on business leaders to use trade agreements signed with other countries to their advantage. Such deals open doors to the major global markets, providing Indian businesses a huge opportunity, he added.

"Over the past few years, India has entered into trade agreements with several countries around the world. Have you, the members of FICCI, ever sat down to reflect on this? When free trade agreements are signed with major global economies, it means that doors have been opened for you," he said.

In a pointed question to the industry leaders, he further asked, "Have you devised any plan to seize these opportunities, or do I have to address this as well?"