Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, which is set to be hosted at the historic Purana Quila here from November 20-22, his office said.

The Forum aims to celebrate the "rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by the prime minister at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework.

The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.

The three-day forum will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries," the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Forum on November 20 at the Purana Qila. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony will feature 'Civilisations in Conversation -- Cultural Show', a presentation combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- The World Is One Family', it will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia, it said.

The Forum will also feature exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage titled 'Astitva - The Essence of our Existence'. It will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.

The 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion -- Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll' will showcase an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions, the PMO said.

Four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. Discussions will cover cultural expressions such as music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine, traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions, it added.

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