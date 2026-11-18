Behind the glitz, glamour, and big-budget productions lies a side of film sets that rarely makes it to the screen. Actor Upasana Singh, who is also the president of CINTAA (The Cine & TV Artistes Association), has now spoken about witnessing moments when crew members lost their lives on set, only for the shoot to carry on as if nothing had happened. For her, it raises a deeply uncomfortable question about what happens when the pressure to keep the cameras rolling comes at the cost of basic human compassion.

Recalling some of the difficult realities she has witnessed on film sets, Upasana said there have been instances where crew members have fallen ill, met with accidents or even lost their lives, yet the shoot was expected to continue.

In an interview with Ankur Singh on his YouTube channel, she claimed that on some occasions, the body of a person who had died was moved aside while producers asked the rest of the team to carry on with the filming.

“The film industry is one where a lot of money is involved. A producer's daily expenditure is extremely high. And I have seen situations where there are lightmen standing high up on the truss, operating the lights. It gets extremely hot, and sometimes someone falls. I have seen people die. And they are moved to the side while the shooting doesn't stop,” she said.

She continued, “Yes, there have been instances where someone has collapsed and died on a set, but the shooting continues. It doesn't stop.”

For Upasana, it is a disturbing reflection of how the pressure to complete a shoot can sometimes overshadow the basic humanity owed to the people who make these films possible.

"Even when an actor dies suddenly, a replacement is brought in the very next day. I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfill, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?" she added.

Upasana also shared another disturbing incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show. She recalled how a contestant collapsed in the middle of his performance and was taken away in a van, but instead of asking the crew to call a doctor or arrange ORS, the producer immediately wanted a camera brought in to record the contestant's condition.

She claimed that the makers were more interested in capturing his distress and questioning whether he had fainted due to hunger than arranging something as basic as food or juice.

“That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low that we have forgotten humanity. We are only focused on getting TRP; we are not thinking about his parents. What if something happens to him?" the actor said.

Upasana Singh first gained recognition for her portrayal of a hearing- and speech-impaired woman in the 1997 film Judaai. The actor then went on to feature in movies such as Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, Aitraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal Returns and Judwaa 2. Her portrayal of Pinky Bua on Comedy Nights with Kapil made her a household name.

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