Upasana Singh Takes Charge Of Actor's Body, Vows To Recover Rs 73 Lakh Missing Funds

Upasana Singh has taken charge as the president of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) following a court ruling. The development follows months of internal leadership disputes and a legal battle over control of CINTAA. The actor said the court ruled in her favour, paving the way for her committee to take charge of the association on October 27.

Upasana alleged that fixed deposits worth Rs 73 lakh belonging to the association were broken and the money was sent to another account. The former general secretary added that the new team would focus on members' welfare and work towards recovering the missing funds.

“After such a long fight, when everyone said that Upasana Singh should be the president, it showed the confidence people have in me. I am looking forward to working with them for the betterment of the organisation,” Upasana said in an interaction with Hindustan Times.

She added, "The decision was supposed to come on October 26, but they conducted the election on October 20. On October 21, we filed a contempt petition. The judge got very upset and asked them to explain how this did not amount to contempt of court. They (Padmini and Poonam) have to give an explanation on November 18."

Speaking about her committee, Upasana said the team formally took charge on October 27 with a hawan. She explained that the puja was performed to mark a fresh beginning after months of negativity and challenges. The committee's immediate priority is to support CINTAA members and ensure they receive the assistance they need.

Upasana also raised concerns over CINTAA's finances, alleging, "The person who used to look after our accounts told us that FDs worth Rs 73 lakh had been broken. This is the money of CINTAA's actors. Four banks did not allow the accounts to operate freely, but Punjab National Bank opened an account, and the money was transferred there."

When asked whether her committee intended to recover the funds, the actor said it was certainly a priority and one of the reasons behind the ongoing legal battle. She added that the money had been accumulated over several years for the benefit of CINTAA members and could not be allowed to go to waste.

Also Read | Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Unauthorised Use Of Actors Body's Rs 90 Lakh Funds