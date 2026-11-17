The first song from Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha, titled Ji Ji Re Ji, was released today. However, the song has received mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers criticising Shraddha's performance and the composition, while others have defended the sequence, saying it needs to be experienced in its entirety in theatres.

Soon after the song was released, several users took to X to share their opinions.

One user criticised Shraddha's portrayal of Lavani and wrote, "Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan or literally any talented Marathi actress could have made #JiJiReJi and #Eetha iconic. This is what performing Lavani with grace, expressions and proper understanding of the art looks like. Shraddha Kapoor couldn't match even 1% of it."

Another user was disappointed with the song and wrote, "#Eetha's first song #JiJiReJi is a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT. Despite #ShraddhaKapoor's energetic dance moves, the song fails to create any real impact. The music feels repetitive, the lyrics lack punch, and the overall composition is far from impressive."

A third user compared the song's background music to Bajirao Mastani and wrote, "#JiJiReJi Song from #Eetha Review :- It starts with a decent dialogue, which soon goes flat and feels underwhelming. The lyrics and BGM feel weak and remind me too much of Bajirao Mastani."

However, not everyone shared the criticism. Defending the song's presentation, one user wrote, "The whole dance and music is set in a SMALL STAGE ARTISTIC THEATRE SEQUENCE, it should never be some bollywood masala song. The overall song delivers and blends with the theme.

The nitpickers will realise when they see the whole LONG sequence in cinema hall."

Another user praised Shraddha's expressions and wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor gave 300 expressions in a single second. I think this will be Shreya Ghoshal next national award."

Sharing a similar sentiment, another user wrote, "This song carries the whole emotions of the film. Consider it just a snippet, theatre experience will be blasting with this whole long sequence !"

Ji Ji Re Ji has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by celebrated musical duo Ajay-Atul.

Eetha chronicles the life of legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor will bring the celebrated artiste's journey to the big screen.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Eetha Song Ji Ji Re Ji, Brings Lavani Magic To The Screen