The first song from Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha, titled Ji Ji Re Ji, was released today. However, the song has received mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers criticising Shraddha's performance and the composition, while others have defended the sequence, saying it needs to be experienced in its entirety in theatres.
Soon after the song was released, several users took to X to share their opinions.
One user criticised Shraddha's portrayal of Lavani and wrote, "Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan or literally any talented Marathi actress could have made #JiJiReJi and #Eetha iconic. This is what performing Lavani with grace, expressions and proper understanding of the art looks like. Shraddha Kapoor couldn't match even 1% of it."
Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan or literally any talented Marathi actress could have made #JiJiReJi and #Eetha iconic. This is what performing Lavani with grace, expressions and proper understanding of the art looks like. Shraddha Kapoor couldn't match even 1% of it. The difference in performance is EMBARRASSING. https://t.co/LQcG1JftwS— r (@bekhayalime) November 17, 2026
Another user was disappointed with the song and wrote, "#Eetha's first song #JiJiReJi is a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT. Despite #ShraddhaKapoor's energetic dance moves, the song fails to create any real impact. The music feels repetitive, the lyrics lack punch, and the overall composition is far from impressive."
#Eetha's first song #JiJiReJi is a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT Despite #ShraddhaKapoor's energetic dance moves, the song fails to create any real impact. The music feels repetitive, the lyrics lack punch, and the overall composition is far from impressive. Eetha Trailer - Average First Song - Average Expected much better from @MaddockFilms https://t.co/bTRdfEOzQu— Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) November 17, 2026
A third user compared the song's background music to Bajirao Mastani and wrote, "#JiJiReJi Song from #Eetha Review :- It starts with a decent dialogue, which soon goes flat and feels underwhelming. The lyrics and BGM feel weak and remind me too much of Bajirao Mastani."
#JiJiReJi Song from #Eetha Review :- It starts with a decent dialogue, which soon goes flat and feels underwhelming. The lyrics and BGM feel weak and remind me too much of Bajirao Mastani 😭 The only positive points are the cinematography and the Lavani performance. Shraddha Kapoor nailed that, while everything else falls weak. Overall, an AVERAGE song. The movie is going to be big in Maharashtra and Gujarat - Mark this 💥— Kashif Review (@KashifCriticz) November 17, 2026
However, not everyone shared the criticism. Defending the song's presentation, one user wrote, "The whole dance and music is set in a SMALL STAGE ARTISTIC THEATRE SEQUENCE, it should never be some bollywood masala song. The overall song delivers and blends with the theme.
The nitpickers will realise when they see the whole LONG sequence in cinema hall."
The whole dance and music is set in a SMALL STAGE ARTISTIC THEATRE SEQUENCE, it should never be some bollywood masala song. The overall song delivers and blends with the theme. The nitpickers will realise when they see the whole LONG sequence in cinema hall. #Eetha #JiJiReJi— ɴᴏᴅᴅʏ • 𝒆𝒚𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒆𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒂 (@Only4ShraddhaU) November 17, 2026
Another user praised Shraddha's expressions and wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor gave 300 expressions in a single second. I think this will be Shreya Ghoshal next national award."
Banger, Banger, Banger 💥💥💥 Shraddha Kapoor gave 300 expressions in a single second I think this will be Shreya Ghoshal next national award #JiJiReJi #Eetha https://t.co/dDPLfnAiqB— Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 17, 2026
Sharing a similar sentiment, another user wrote, "This song carries the whole emotions of the film. Consider it just a snippet, theatre experience will be blasting with this whole long sequence !"
Ji Ji Re Ji has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by celebrated musical duo Ajay-Atul.
Eetha chronicles the life of legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor will bring the celebrated artiste's journey to the big screen.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.
ALSO READ: Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Eetha Song Ji Ji Re Ji, Brings Lavani Magic To The Screen