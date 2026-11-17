The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the matter.

The agency was working to understand the scope of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack, CNN reported.

The NSA did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the reported outage.

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