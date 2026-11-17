A global Microsoft 365 outage last week reportedly contributed to a chlorine gas leak at a hotel in Germany, leaving 15 guests requiring medical attention. The hotel's safety monitoring system failed to deliver an email alert about dangerously high chlorine levels in its swimming pool because Microsoft's Outlook service was experiencing a worldwide disruption, The Verge reported.

The incident took place on Friday at Hotel Ling Bao, part of the Phantasialand theme park in Brühl, Germany. According to German broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), a malfunction in the pool's automatic dosing system caused excessive amounts of chlorine to enter the water, resulting in chlorine gas spreading into the surrounding area.

The hotel's monitoring system detected the unusually high chlorine levels and generated an email warning for staff. However, the alert reportedly never reached its recipients because of the Microsoft 365 outage, leaving the problem unaddressed.

The Brühl Fire Department responded to the incident, with around 40 emergency personnel deployed to the hotel. Fifteen people were affected, and several required medical attention. Four guests were taken to hospital, according to local reports. Emergency crews spent approximately two hours dealing with the situation.

The incident coincided with a major global disruption affecting Microsoft's cloud-based services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot. The outage, which began on November 12, affected users across 74 countries and territories, disrupting access to emails, documents and other workplace tools.

Microsoft later apologised for the disruption and explained that the outage was caused by a technical fault linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade. The problem surfaced after a subsequent network change, affecting the availability of several services.

The company ruled out a cyberattack and said the disruption was not connected to artificial intelligence. Although services were gradually restored, some enterprise customers continued to experience delays in receiving emails.

The incident has also raised questions about the risks of relying entirely on cloud-based communication systems for critical safety alerts. In this case, the failure to deliver an email warning meant hotel staff may not have received timely information about a potentially dangerous situation.



