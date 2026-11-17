Elon Musk's former partner Shivon Zilis has thrown her support behind Jensen Huang, describing the Nvidia co-founder as an irreplaceable figure in the technology industry. Her remarks come amid growing calls from prominent Silicon Valley executives and US President Donald Trump for Huang to return as the company's CEO, despite reports that Nvidia's board is opposed to his reinstatement.

"Jensens don't grow on trees. I don't think most people have a good theory of mind on how unique and rare a person like Jensen is. Comparable replacements simply do not exist," Zilis wrote in a post on X.

See the post here:

Her comments echo Musk's support for the former Nvidia chief. The Tesla CEO had earlier backed a post by Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, who described Huang as irreplaceable for America's AI leadership. Musk responded with a brief agreement.

Musk also publicly supported a campaign seeking Huang's reinstatement, saying he would sign a petition calling for his return. He had even expressed interest in hiring the former Nvidia chief shortly before reports emerged that the company's board was considering removing him.

Huang's resignation on Thursday brought an end to his 33-year tenure at the helm of the artificial intelligence and semiconductor giant he co-founded. His exit followed reports about his alleged relationships with two women, including an Nvidia vice president and another woman suspected by intelligence sources of spying for China.

However, speculation about Huang's possible return began almost immediately after his departure.

According to a Financial Times report, Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to Nvidia with people close to him. An ally of the former CEO also told the publication that a group of Silicon Valley executives was putting together a "war room" to lobby for his reinstatement.

The group reportedly plans to seek support from influential technology leaders as well as the White House to build pressure on Nvidia's board.

An open letter calling for Huang's return has also gained significant support, with more than 165,000 people reportedly signing it. The petition urges the board to reinstate him while an independent investigation establishes the facts surrounding the allegations.

For now, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO until the company appoints a permanent successor.