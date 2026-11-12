"An Honour": Elon Musk On Hiring Jensen Huang As His Future At Nvidia Hangs In Limbo

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he would be more than open to hiring Jensen Huang amid reports claiming Nvidia's board was preparing to remove its co-founder and long-time executive, who came under renewed scrutiny after revelations about his two extramarital affairs, including with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

On X, when a user urged Musk to hire the Nvidia chief amid his career uncertainty, the multibillionaire promptly gave his nod of approval to the proposal.

"That would be an honour," Musk replied.

Jensen Huang's Uncertain Future At Nvidia

Nvidia's board is reportedly preparing to oust Huang, as the chip giant's chief faces new accusations of infidelity after revelations that he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.

The tech company's board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, according to the Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times earlier reported that Huang was also involved in a second extramarital affair, with a subordinate, saying there was video evidence of the 63-year-old executive being affectionate with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.

Powell, 48, has been a public face of Nvidia's efforts to expand the chip technology into higher education and health care and was speaking at a conference in San Jose, California, where they "were seen being affectionate at the hotel" by bystanders, the Times reported.

The report of the second affair follows Huang's acknowledgement of a relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.

US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo this past spring alleging Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.