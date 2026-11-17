Elon Musk has offered to restore the blue verification badge on Jensen Huang's X account for free after the Nvidia co-founder lost both his blue tick and the company's affiliate badge following his reported exit from the company. The change on Huang's profile caught the attention of X users, who noticed that his verification badges had disappeared. His bio was also updated to identify him as the Founder of Nvidia, instead of reflecting his previous association with the company.

An X user shared screenshots showing Huang's profile before and after the changes, pointing out that he had lost both the blue checkmark and the Nvidia affiliate badge. The post soon gained traction, prompting Musk to respond with an offer to restore the blue tick without charging Huang for an X Premium subscription.

"Blue check coming back for free on the house," the X owner wrote.

Notably, Musk has been among Huang's vocal supporters. He previously backed a post by Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, who described Huang as irreplaceable to America's artificial intelligence leadership. Musk has also expressed willingness to sign a petition calling for Huang's return and publicly indicated that he would be interested in working with the former Nvidia chief.

Why Did Jensen Huang Lose His Blue Tick?

The removal of Huang's verification badges appears to be linked to his departure from Nvidia. X offers blue verification badges to users subscribed to its Premium services. Businesses subscribing to X Premium Business can also receive corporate verification badges and link employees and executives to their accounts through affiliate badges.

The business plan reportedly costs $1,000 per month, with an additional $50 monthly charge for each affiliated account.

Huang's blue tick and Nvidia affiliate badge were likely linked to the company's subscription and his official association with the semiconductor giant. Following his reported departure, that affiliation appears to have been removed.

Calls Grow For Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia

Huang's exit has sparked considerable speculation in Silicon Valley, with several prominent technology figures, including Musk, expressing support for his return. The Nvidia co-founder reportedly stepped down on November 12, bringing an end to his 33-year tenure at the company he helped build into one of the world's biggest artificial intelligence and semiconductor businesses.

His departure followed reports surrounding his alleged relationships with two women, including an Nvidia vice president and another woman suspected by intelligence sources of having links to Chinese espionage.

However, calls for his reinstatement began almost immediately.

According to a Financial Times report, Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to Nvidia with people close to him. An ally of the former CEO also reportedly said that a group of Silicon Valley executives was preparing a campaign to lobby for his reinstatement. The group is said to be planning to approach influential technology leaders and the White House to build pressure on Nvidia's board.

An online petition seeking Huang's return has also reportedly gathered more than 165,000 signatures. It calls on the board to reinstate him while an independent investigation examines the allegations surrounding his departure.

Despite the growing campaign, Nvidia is reportedly not considering his reinstatement. For now, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the company looks for a permanent successor.

