Elon Musk has hinted at a driverless version of the Tesla Model Y with no steering wheel and no pedals, designed to carry six or seven people. The idea would position it as a larger companion to Tesla's two-seat Cybercab robotaxi, though the company has shared no production timeline, price or launch market.

What Elon Musk Said

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk said Tesla plans "an autonomous version of Model Y that wouldn't have steering wheels and pedals." He described it as a vehicle for families and larger groups that the two-seat Cybercab cannot accommodate.

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"We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got four or six, or a whole family," Musk said, framing the proposed Model Y as a people-mover rather than a conventional family car. He did not reveal a name for the vehicle, nor did he say whether it would be sold to customers or kept within Tesla's robotaxi fleet.

How It Fits Tesla's plan

Musk said the Cybercab, Tesla's existing two-seat robotaxi without manual controls, should cover about 90 percent of passenger miles on its own. The larger Model Y would handle the remaining trips involving families or groups of six or seven.

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Tesla's current robotaxi operations still rely on regular Model Ys with steering wheels and pedals, which can carry up to four passengers. The proposed version would go beyond that limit, though Musk did not explain how the interior would be configured.

Regulatory Scrutiny Remains

The idea arrives while Tesla's Cybercab is already under federal scrutiny. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is examining the process and technical data Tesla used to demonstrate compliance with federal safety standards for up to 1,000 steering-wheel-free Cybercabs deployed in Austin.

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The Cybercab lacks conventional manual controls, including a steering wheel, brake pedal, accelerator pedal, and mirrors.

Limited Demand

Public enthusiasm for fully driverless cars remains modest. Cox Automotive's 2026 Autonomous Vehicle Study found that only 10 percent of US consumers prefer a fully driverless Level 5 vehicle, down from 17 percent when the firm first asked in 2016.

The most popular choice was Level 4 autonomy, full self-driving capability with the option for a human to take over, selected by 28 percent of respondents. Meanwhile, 38 percent said they would feel safe in a Level 5 vehicle, compared with 87 percent for a modern car with basic driver aids.