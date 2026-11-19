Space X CEO Elon Musk is not digressing from his public endorsement of former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, despite the company board showing no inclination of a reinstatement.

Musk speaking on the New York Times 'Deal book summit' equated Huang being forced out of Nvidia to the Chicago Bulls dropping basketball great Michael Jordan in the middle of a winning streak.

"You're not going to find me saying one thing publicly and another thing privately. Jensen is an old friend of mine. I would call Jensen Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team. You got to think long and hard before you take someone, let's say you're Chicago Bulls, middle of your second season, and you got a winning streak that's just going to happen, and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me," he said.

"There's no one that can really replace Jensen. He does the roles of several people. He's managing supply chain. You see him eating street food in Korea and Taiwan with critical suppliers. He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades. He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him. And many of them are there because of him, and have had higher offers to go elsewhere and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen," Musk added.

Keeping up with the praise, Musk fuelled speculation by saying that he would absolutely hire Huang if the need arose, dubbing him the 'most talented entrepreneur'.

When questioned on the possibility of hiring Jensen Huang, Musk replied, "Well, of course. But who wouldn't? You know? He's one of the most talented entrepreneur CEOs in history. Who wouldn't want to hire Jensen? Now, Jensen's not looking for a job, obviously. And I think he's still somewhat stunned by these events. If this is a movie, in some George R.R. Martin script, where you've got a major character that you're invested in and suddenly, they're gone, it's quite shocking."

The doors to Nvidia however appear to have closed for the embattled former CEO with the company board ruling out his reinstatement, a position that has also been endorsed by US Congressmen like House leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Speaking to reporters Jeffries said that any purported move to push Huang back on the saddle would be unacceptable.

"No...in terms of our national security and having the highest rungs of American technology potentially being diverted to the Chinese Communist Party in ways that put Americans potentially at risk - that's all unacceptable," he said.

The assertion comes even as Huang has agreed to testify before 3 House Committees on December 1 regarding his affair with Alice Huang the former Megaspeed Executive and alleged Chinese spy.

Earlier, newly appointed Nvidia Board Chairman Harvey Jones ruled out reinstating Huang as the company's CEO and announced a search for a permanent successor and the formation of a new committee to strengthen oversight of national security policies and export control compliance following the controversy surrounding the former chief.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)