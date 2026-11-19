Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has raised questions about the future of the world's most influential AI chipmaker. It has also given fresh momentum to China hawks in Washington as the US has tightened its grip on Beijing's access to American technology. The developments could have implications far beyond the US and China, potentially opening up opportunities for India as the global AI infrastructure landscape undergoes a reset.

READ | 'We Do It Better': Trump Says US "Spies On China" Before Talks With Xi

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, allegations that Nvidia chips were diverted to Chinese AI companies through Southeast Asian intermediaries have intensified scrutiny of the company's business links with China.

The Trump administration has already introduced new restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced American computing power through overseas data centres. The measures could make it considerably harder for Chinese AI companies to rent computing capacity in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

China has been relying on access to advanced processors, particularly Nvidia's GPUs, to train and run increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence models. Restricting that access could put additional pressure on its AI industry.

Can China Build Its AI Future Without Nvidia?

For years, Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have been central to the global AI boom. Its hardware, combined with the CUDA software ecosystem, has made the company a critical supplier for businesses developing large language models and other advanced AI applications.

China, however, has been trying to reduce its dependence on American semiconductor technology.

Companies such as Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba's T-Head and Baidu's Kunlunxin are developing domestic alternatives to Nvidia's AI processors. Beijing has also encouraged government agencies and state-linked enterprises to increasingly adopt homegrown technology.

The impact of these measures have reflected in market numbers. According to an IDC report cited by Reuters in October, Nvidia's share of China's data-centre AI chip market fell to 34 per cent in the first half of 2026. Huawei's share rose to 28 per cent, with the Chinese company shipping 572,000 AI accelerators during the said period.

The figures suggest that domestic manufacturers are gradually gaining ground. However, replacing Nvidia is not simply a matter of manufacturing another powerful processor.

What China needs is high-bandwidth memory, production capacity and the software ecosystem to run large AI workloads efficiently. This is where Nvidia has the edge because of the ability of its GPUs to work together in large computing clusters, supported by a mature software and networking ecosystem.

Hence, the latest US curbs could cause China to become increasingly self-reliant in AI computing without necessarily matching Nvidia's most advanced technology.

Can India Gain From China's Loss?

India is investing heavily in its AI infrastructure, with the government and private companies looking to expand domestic computing capacity, develop AI models and attract investments in data centres.

The IndiaAI Mission, backed by an outlay of approximately Rs 10,372 crore, is a key part of this strategy. The government said its shared computing infrastructure had expanded to more than 45,000 GPUs by June 2026, providing computing resources to startups, researchers and other developers.

Private investors too are pitching in. Companies such as Yotta, L&T and E2E Networks are expanding their AI computing capabilities using Nvidia technology. Separately, Greenko-backed AM Intelligence has announced plans involving 20,000 Nvidia GPUs across India and Malaysia, with a proposed investment of around $4 billion.

As businesses reassess their exposure to China-linked customers and infrastructure, India could become an attractive destination for investments in AI computing and cloud services. However, this opportunity is not without complications.

The new American rules are designed to prevent restricted Chinese entities from accessing advanced computing power through third-country data centres. This means Indian operators serving international customers will need to pay close attention to the identity of their clients, the ultimate users of their computing infrastructure and compliance with US export-control requirements.

India's opportunity may lie not just in attracting businesses moving away from China, but in developing a strong domestic AI ecosystem that can generate sustained demand for computing power.