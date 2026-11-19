President Donald Trump has brushed aside concerns about China supporting Iran's efforts in its war against the US, justifying it on the grounds that both Beijing and Washington spy on each other.

Speaking to Fox News during his visit to China on Thursday, Trump also said that the United States spies on China "even better" than it spies on America.

"They say, 'Oh, they spy on us'. Well, we spy on them, too. I think we spy better than they do. I can't tell you that. I can't tell you what we do. But let's put it this way. I know everything. We spy on China. They spy on us," he said, shortly before his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

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Asked if he would ask China to stop spying, he said, "They'll ask me to stop doing it. And I don't know if I do that."

The Trump-Xi meeting also comes under the cloud of the Nvidia spy scandal.

Jensen Huang, a Trump ally, resigned last week as Nvidia CEO after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, who is said to be a Chinese spy.

Trump was also asked if Huang's affair posed a national security threat.

"I haven't heard that she was a spy," he said, and called Alice a "pretty woman".

"And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy," he said.

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He said Alice, whose company reportedly helped to give China access to the company's advanced computer chips used to develop AI models, was a "businesswoman who bought chips".

"Who knows if they were bought right or wrong. But I can tell you we allow them to buy. We want to make money," Trump said.