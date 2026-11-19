US President Donald Trump has praised ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid a row over his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, calling him a "brilliant man".

Huang, a Trump ally, resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company reportedly helped to give China access to the company's advanced computer chips used to develop AI models.

Speaking to Fox News after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday, Trump said that the US "must take care of its geniuses" like Huang.

"It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man," Trump said, referring to the scandal.

Alice Huang during a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025

Photo Credit: AFP

"Some people can't be replaced. He was 10 years ahead," he said while praising Huang.

"We need to take care of our geniuses. There are not many of them," he added.

READ | Elon Musk Was Asked If He Would Hire Jensen Huang. His Response

Trump also said he "briefly" mentioned Huang during talks with Xi.

"We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy," he said.

He was also asked if Huang's affair posed a national security threat.

"I haven't heard that she was a spy," he said, and called Alice a "pretty woman".

"And any pretty woman that comes from China, they consider her to be a spy," he added.

READ | Alice Huang's Husband Built $9 Billion AI Network With China's Help: Report

He said Alice was a "businesswoman who bought chips".

"Who knows if they were bought right or wrong. But I can tell you we allow them to buy. We want to make money," he said.

What We Know About Alice Huang

Alice Huang headed Singapore-based tech group Megaspeed, which uses Nvidia's advanced silicon chips to power high-performance computing inside vast data centres.

She served as a Megaspeed director for less than a year, from March to November 2023.

READ | Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left In 2025 As Company Conducts Internal Probe Over Nvidia Fallout

Her arrival coincided with a drastic change in fortunes, as the company pivoted from a little-known video game maker to one of Asia's biggest buyers of Nvidia chips. Within 12 months, Megaspeed's revenue jumped from $0 to almost US$300 million, according to company accounts filed in 2024.

Megaspeed reportedly helped Beijing skirt trade restrictions by sending Nvidia chips into China.

Alice Huang during a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025

Photo Credit: AFP

Beijing has denied allegations of spying, and Megaspeed said it was investigating whether it had complied with export controls on the sensitive chips.

Singapore police opened an investigation in February 2025 into Megaspeed and several other companies suspected of circumventing or violating export controls. Huang was also interviewed as part of Singapore's probe.

In June 2025, US investigators also turned up at Megaspeed to carry out a "post-shipment verification", with Alice present, according to Singapore's home ministry, adding that it was the first time it found out about Washington's probe.

READ | US Has Been Probing Nvidia's Partner Megaspeed Since 2024

That same day, she was interviewed by Singapore police, who impounded her passport.

By then, she and Jensen Huang had already been spotted together in public.

A photo shows Jensen Huang with Alice Huang in Taipei, Taiwan on June 7, 2024

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Although no charges were laid, she was barred from the city-state in February 2026 for providing inaccurate information to "downplay her role in Megaspeed", Singapore's home ministry said.

Trump was also briefed on the intelligence findings about their relationship well before it exploded into a public scandal, but said after the story broke that he did not regret not acting on the information.

Alice Huang's Corporate Web

Alice Huang has been linked to myriad shell companies, investment houses and major Chinese technology firms.

Corporate records filed in Hong Kong list her as a director of Nanjing Lingxing Technology, which operates the popular T3 ride-hailing platform in China.

Other notable investors in Nanjing Lingxing Technology include Alibaba and Tencent, as well as state-backed carmakers like China FAW and Dongfeng Motor Group.

A corporate CV published by a Chinese investment firm details her rapid ascent through the ranks of Asian investment banking.

Alice Huang

Photo Credit: REUTERS

She served in a senior role at HSBC sometime around 2012, the resume claims, before moving on to stints at CITIC Securities and Shanghai Hexi Investment.

Singapore business filings described her as a Chinese citizen with a Hong Kong passport.

She was born in China's landlocked Hunan province, which she left to study media in Hong Kong, HK01 media reported.

(With agency inputs)