The husband of the businesswoman whose romantic involvement with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang triggered a US probe simultaneously built a $9-billion data centre network across China backed by state funds, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Between 2021 and 2024, proposed investments linked to enterprises run by Kang Wei exceeded $9 billion, all supported by Chinese government entities looking to expand national AI computing capacity, a review of Chinese public records by the WSJ showed.

While Kang built domestic infrastructure for Beijing's computing push, his wife, Alice Huang, cultivated a personal relationship with Jensen Huang and secured access to advanced US semiconductors that it had restricted from reaching China.

Jensen Huang has since resigned from Nvidia as the US investigates whether export controls on the chipmaker's most advanced processors were violated. US officials also suspect Alice Huang of passing information to Chinese intelligence agencies.

At least a portion of the Nvidia chips procured by Alice Huang's overseas firm, Megaspeed, was subsequently shipped into China, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

While Chinese corporate filings and official announcements do not establish that Beijing ordered Megaspeed to get the processors, or that those specific chips reached Kang's facilities, the documents show the couple operating simultaneously across both sides of the US-China technology divide, the report said.

Kang knew the former Nvidia chief from their earlier careers in the video game sector and served as the bridge between the two spheres. Kang told acquaintances that he had personally introduced his wife to Jensen Huang and appeared to accept their subsequent romantic relationship, the report said.

Megaspeed said in a statement that it operates as a "legitimate and lawful business" and maintained that Alice Huang currently held no role at the firm.

The foundation of Kang's domestic infrastructure business began in late 2021, prior to the US' sweeping restrictions on AI chip exports to China, centred around a Shanghai-based entity named Century Longteng.

Regulatory filings show that a local Shanghai government body held a 10 per cent stake in Century Longteng, alongside a 27 per cent share held by a private equity vehicle under Kang's primary venture, Hexi Capital. The controlling 63 per cent stake belonged to Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed gaming conglomerate that had expanded into data centre infrastructure.

In early 2022, long after the US had blacklisted Huawei Technologies and barred it from obtaining American technology, Century Longteng signed a framework agreement with the Chinese telecommunications giant to partner on cloud data centres, energy systems and computing infrastructure, according to a Huawei announcement at the time.

Kang, who assumed an executive position at Century Longteng, stood alongside senior Huawei executives during the signing ceremony. That agreement preceded a series of state-supported expansion deals across China. In the summer of 2022, Century Longteng agreed to build an intelligent-computing industrial park in China's Wuhu, an east-central city of nearly four million residents along the Yangtze River.

While Kang expanded his state-backed footprint on the mainland, Alice Huang moved to establish an overseas supply chain for Nvidia processors in 2023. By November 2023, Megaspeed informed Nvidia that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba would serve as an anchor customer, securing designation as an Nvidia cloud partner with priority chip access, the WSJ reported.

Although Alice Huang's registered directorship at Megaspeed ended that same month during an ownership restructuring, her personal ties with the Nvidia chief continued; the two were photographed together at a Singapore restaurant in late 2023 and again at the Computex technology conference in Taipei the following year.

Between late 2024 and June 2025, Kang and Alice Huang jointly pitched data centre projects in Shanghai and Southeast Asia to outside investors, promising they could triple their capital within three years while expressing confidence in their ability to move Nvidia chips into China.

Kang was separately detained in Shanghai earlier this year in connection with stock market manipulation inquiries, though he was recently released and shared a photograph of himself with friends at Stanford University, the WSJ reported.