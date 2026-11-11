Chinese Woman Who Spied On Jensen Huang Entered Taiwan On Hong Kong Passport

The Chinese woman accused of spying for China and who had an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, entered Taiwan using a Hong Kong passport, the island nation's immigration emergency said as new details continue to emerge from the controversy that has taken the world by surprise.

"Our government's relevant agencies are fully informed of the relevant records and information," National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en told reporters.

"We were aware of all her relevant entry and exit records," he said as new details continue to emerge in the high-profile affair and spying case.

Nvidia chief earlier admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US investigators believe Alice used her access in the company to spy for China transferring Nvidia chips to China, an allegation Beijing has denied.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Nvidia are probing the entire controversy with Nvidia board confirming Sunday of opening investigation into the CEO Jensen Huang.

It is important to note that entering Taiwan through a Hong Kong passport is easier than the mainland Chinese passports, who are required to apply for special permission to travel there.

These restrictions are in place because China claims control over Taiwan, and Hong Kong and China work on 'One Country, Two Systems'. This goves Hong Kong autonomy to work according to its own laws and regulations. However, China has time and again claimed political control over the region.

Also Read| 'Vilification, Smearing': China Denies Spying On Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Confirming the development, Taiwan's Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said Alice Huang "did indeed enter the country, but she is currently overseas".

"If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan," Liu said in parliament, adding that they will review their "procedures", specifically the pre-screening, interim spot checks and interviews, and post-visit measures.

Liu added that Alice Huang's permit has now been revoked, "meaning it is impossible for her to enter Taiwan again." He had earlier said the national security units are actively investigating the matter".

Who Is Alice Huang?

A former senior executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed, Alice Huang also goes by the name Huang Le. Her profile in a Chinese private-fund database mentions her as a former television reporter who worked with Hunan TV and the state broadcaster CCTV. She has also reportedly worked at HSBC, where she was listed as an assistant to the president of its private banking division, before becoming the vice president at CITIC Securities.

However, a The New York Post report mentioned a Hunan TV executive as claiming that he had never heard of her, while the paper found no profile for her on CCTV's website.

Chinese investment records show that Huang also served as an executive director and fund manager at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, which reportedly had a connection with Chinese gaming company 7Road.

READ | Nvidia CEO's Affair With 'Spy' Helped China Buy $7 Billion Chips: Report

Megaspeed's corporate history can also be traced to 7Road International, the Singapore-based overseas arm of 7Road. Founded in 2023, the company was reportedly owned by Huang Le Limited, led by Alice Huang, before it was sold to Swiftdata that same year.

However, Huang continued to be publicly associated with the business that remained at the centre of a web of companies linked to China and is one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

In May 2025, Alice was seen at a dinner hosted by Nvidia boss Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's biggest tech expo. The photos and videos shot by journalists from outsdie showed the two mixing up with other guests.

At one point, Jensen Huang puts his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek.

(With agency inputs)