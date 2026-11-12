How Nvidia Spy Scandal Exposes Singapore's Role In Advanced AI Chips Trade

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's revelation about having an extramarital affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang has shed the spotlight on Singapore's importance in supplying advanced US AI processors to China.

Megaspeed, the company at the centre of the alleged Chinese spy ring scandal, once counted Alice Huang among its shareholders. The Singaporean firm became one of Nvidia's biggest Asian customers, and its balance sheet jumped from $33 million in 2023 to $3 billion a year later, as per Financial Times.

The reason behind Megaspeed's sudden rise? Acting as a conduit between Nvidia and Chinese tech group Alibaba.

Singapore's Link In The Jensen Huang Case

Huang's affair has exposed the network of intermediaries helping Chinese tech companies gain access to advanced US chips through Singapore.

US authorities are also turning their attention to Singapore-based firms, often with Chinese executives or employees having close business links to Beijing, using Malaysian subsidiaries or close trading partners for the transfer of Nvidia chips.

Singapore does not prohibit the transfer of advanced AI chips to Chinese firms. But such transactions can breach US export controls.

Megaspeed's Role

Megaspeed, which started off in 2013 as the Singaporean subsidiary of a Chinese video game developer, was sold a decade later to a British Virgin Islands company called Huang Le Ltd. While the ownership of that company is not publicly disclosed, Huang Le is Alice Huang's Chinese name. She was listed as the managing director of Megaspeed.

Huang had touted her commercial relationship with Alibaba to China-based investors and her ability to secure Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units.

In November 2023, Megaspeed was purchased by a Singaporean entity called Swiftdata. The sole director of both companies is Tan Yong Pong, also known as James Tan, who has close business links to China.

Alibaba is Megaspeed's largest client. Company filings also show that in June 2024 the Chinese tech group used a Singaporean subsidiary, called Apex Enterprise Solutions, to lend money to Megaspeed via Speedmatrix, its Malaysian subsidiary.

Megaspeed used its ties with Alibaba to be designated as an official “cloud partner” by Nvidia. This authorised the business to buy GPUs from Nvidia and sell computing services across South-East Asia. Alibaba was the firm's anchor customer for its south-east Asian cloud service operation.

Megaspeed has denied all allegations and claimed that there is “no evidence of any violations concerning the illicit transfer of chips or any illegal activities”.

Nvidia is investigating if Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.