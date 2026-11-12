Nvidia CEO's Daughter Knew About China 'Spy' Affair? Viral Video Sparks Debate

Amid the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his affair with Alice Huang, an accused Chinese spy, a video from their May 2025 dinner in Taiwan's capital has attracted renewed scrutiny on social media. In its analysis of the now-viral footage, Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS found that the 63-year-old Nvidia CEO's daughter, Madison Huang, was present at the Taipei hotel with her husband when Jensen Huang was caught being cosy with the Chinese businesswoman.

According to the report, in the clip, Madison Huang, who is currently the senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, can be seen taking a photograph of her father with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

At one point in the footage, taken from outside the hotel, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around the Chinese businesswoman's waist before leaning in to kiss her on the cheek, while his daughter and son-in-law Nico Caprez were present in the crowd around him.

The report claimed that Madison Huang interacted closely with the Megaspeed executive during the gathering. The video has sparked a debate on social media about whether the Huang family knew about Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs.

Reactions

An X user commented on the video and wrote, "Rumour has it that Jensen Huang's parents knew too. They wouldn't let him get divorced."

Another user wrote, "It's not that Huang is bold, but that everyone already knows, including Huang's family. Everyone tacitly accepts this relationship."

However, a third user pointed out, "All of this could be just courtesy exchanges because they signed one of the biggest GPU sale deals."

"Looks like Asian countries are all similar, any exchange between man & woman we immediately analyse, whereas people who grew up with Western cultural influence don't think much of it," they wrote.

About Madison Huang

Madison Huang is Jensen and Lori Huang's daughter, who currently serves as senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and is among the names most suggested as his successor by analysts.

As a marketing leader, she had a multi-year stint at the luxury conglomerate LVMH.