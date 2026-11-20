California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday his office had served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to reports of former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a Chinese spy.

"The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags," Bonta said, adding that his office was investigating whether China obtained Nvidia's advanced chips or confidential information, and if the company misled investors.

The probe will help determine whether Nvidia's actions violated California law, the attorney general's office said.

Huang resigned last week after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two with Nvidia employees.

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