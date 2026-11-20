Dubai Police has added a BMW M 1000 RR to its luxury patrol fleet, unveiling the superbike at the World Police Summit in Dubai. The motorcycle will be used to strengthen police presence at tourist attractions and prominent landmarks across the emirate. The police department of the country is already known for its fleet of ultra-luxurious cars.

First For Dubai Police

The M 1000 RR is Dubai Police's first luxury motorcycle, joining a patrol fleet that already includes vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Porsche 918 Spyder and Ferrari FF. The bike was unveiled on the opening day of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with AGMC, BMW's exclusive importer for Dubai.

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Dubai Police says the addition reflects its growing focus on advanced automotive technology. The force also plans to use the M 1000 RR to support community engagement, with officers expected to speak to visitors about policing and local services at high-visibility locations.

BMW M 1000 RR: Powertrain

The M 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc inline-four engine with BMW's ShiftCam technology. It produces 218 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 314 kmph.

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The motorcycle weighs 194 kg and carries a 16.5-litre fuel tank. Its race-bred credentials are well established: the M 1000 RR is the road-going homologation base for BMW's World Superbike programme.

Police-Specific Changes

Mechanically, the bike has not been altered. It retains the same powertrain as the standard M 1000 RR, along with its carbon-fibre bodywork and aerodynamic winglets. The patrol version does, however, get a glossy white and green livery. A siren has been mounted on the left side panel, while the winglets, also finished in white, carry emergency lights for police use.

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Racing Machine

The M 1000 RR is the same race-bred platform that powered Toprak Razgatlioglu to the WorldSBK championship in 2024 and 2025, though the police bike lacks the race-specific adjustments used in competition.

Razgatlioglu moved to MotoGP at the end of 2025, and BMW's factory racing team is set to feature Brad Binder alongside Miguel Oliveira next season. The Dubai Police M 1000 RR, however, will spend its time on city streets and at tourist landmarks rather than on a racetrack.