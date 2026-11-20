Hero MotoCorp has raised prices across the Splendor Plus range, with the biggest increase of Rs 3,086 applying to the Special Editions variant. The update also brings a new name and additional colour options for that version, though there are no mechanical changes. With this, buyers will have various features and colours spread across different variants.

What Changed

The Splendor Plus is now sold in four variants: Splendor Plus, Splendor Plus Flex, Splendor Plus XTEC and Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0. The base Drum variant has gone up by Rs 1,135, from Rs 77,777 to Rs 78,912, while the i3S variant has seen the same increase, moving from Rs 78,910 to Rs 80,045.

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The Special Editions variant, previously called Black and Accent, has received the largest hike. Its price has risen from Rs 78,580 to Rs 81,666, an increase of Rs 3,086. The 125 Million Edition has also gone up by Rs 1,135, from Rs 80,531 to Rs 81,666.

New Colours For Special Editions

Along with the price revision, the Special Editions variant gets three new colour options: Matt Grey, Matt Vernier Gray and Candy Blazing Red. The other variants continue with the familiar Splendor colour schemes.

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All non-XTEC variants continue with a front drum brake. Buyers looking for stronger stopping power will need to step up to the XTEC, which is the only version in the range to offer a front disc brake.

XTEC, XTEC 2.0 Pricing

The Splendor Plus XTEC is now priced at Rs 82,418 with a drum brake and Rs 85,461 with a front disc brake. The XTEC adds an analogue-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth-enabled call and SMS alerts, along with a real-time mileage display.

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The XTEC 2.0, despite being positioned above the XTEC, is available only with a drum brake and costs Rs 84,549. It replaces the halogen headlamp with an LED unit and adds hazard-light functionality to the indicators.

Flex Variant Gets Costlier

The Splendor Plus Flex has also received a price increase. It was launched at Rs 82,710 and now costs Rs 84,042, an increase of Rs 1,332. The HF Deluxe Flex, however, continues to be sold at its launch price of Rs 72,792.

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The Flex variants can run on ethanol blends from E20 to E85. When running on E85, the Splendor Plus Flex produces 8.6hp and 8.3Nm, compared with 8.02hp and 8.05Nm on E20.

Where It Stands

Even after the hike, the Splendor Plus remains a value-focused option in the 100cc commuter segment. It now starts at Rs 78,912, while rivals such as the Honda Shine 100 begin at Rs 65,642, the Bajaj Platina at Rs 70,511 and Hero's own HF Deluxe at Rs 59,477.