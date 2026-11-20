Honda has unveiled the all-new Avancier, a large three-row hybrid SUV that debuts the company's next-generation Honda Hybrid system and DualPower eAWD. The model will initially roll out in Asian markets, including Thailand, Japan and China, though Honda has not announced plans for India.

Built around Honda's 'Grand-Journey' concept, the Avancier is positioned as a spacious, comfort-focused SUV for long-distance travel. It uses a newly developed platform and is the first Honda model to carry the revised H emblem.

The SUV is expected to be offered with a six-seat layout at launch, arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration. That setup prioritises second-row comfort, although Honda has not confirmed whether a seven-seat option will follow.

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Honda Avancier: Design

The Avancier's exterior is unlike any current Honda SUV. It gets an upright front end, sleek dual-function LED daytime-running lights beneath the bonnet, split headlamps and a bold grille carrying the new Honda logo.

At the sides, the SUV features a boxy silhouette, large windows, black wheel-arch cladding, flush-fitting door handles and 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear gets vertically placed LED tail-lamps, a near-vertical tailgate and an integrated roof spoiler with a concealed wiper.

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Honda Avancier: Cabin

Inside, the Avancier follows an ice-grey and black theme. Honda describes the first row as uncluttered and spacious, the second row as a relaxing, limousine-like environment, and the third row as easily accessible with usable space.

The cabin gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, and minimal physical controls. Soft-touch materials, ambient lighting and a 12-speaker Bose system with Dolby Atmos round out the premium feel.

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Other features include a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, ventilated and heated seats, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, wireless charging, AC vents for all three rows, an electric parking brake and Level 2 ADAS. Remote in-cabin view and remote surround-view functions are also part of the package.

Honda Avancier: Hybrid, eAWD

The Avancier is the first Honda model to use the company's next-generation Honda Hybrid system, an evolution of its existing two-motor hybrid technology. It pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an e-CVT transmission.

The headline feature is DualPower eAWD, Honda's first application of electric all-wheel drive with separate motors driving the front and rear axles independently. The system is designed to deliver strong acceleration from a standstill while distributing torque according to driving conditions for better stability.

Honda has not yet disclosed combined power, torque, battery capacity, fuel-efficiency figures, or towing capacity. The company says the new system broadens the engine's efficient operating range and uses a smaller, lighter drive unit.