2027 Honda Africa Twin Gets Three Variants: Differences Explained

Honda has expanded the 2027 CRF1150L Africa Twin range into three clearly separated models: Standard, Adventure Sports, and the new Enduro Sports. All three share a larger 1,131cc parallel-twin engine, but their suspension, wheels, fuel capacity and electronics are tuned for very different kinds of riding.

2027 Honda Africa Twin: Engine

Every 2027 Africa Twin uses a 1,131 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin, replacing the earlier 1,084 cc unit. Honda quotes 117 hp at 7,500 rpm and 119 Nm at 5,750 rpm, a substantial increase over the outgoing engine's 102 hp and 112 Nm.

Buyers can choose a six-speed manual gearbox or Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The updated platform also brings a new steel frame, aluminium swingarm and a fuel sub-tank positioned partly beneath the seat to improve mass centralisation.

The shared technology package includes a 7-inch TFT touchscreen, a 5.7-inch secondary display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a lockable tank compartment with a USB-C charger.

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Standard Variant

The Standard Africa Twin is the most balanced version of the three. It keeps the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, an 18.8-litre fuel tank and electronically adjustable Showa suspension with 220mm of travel at the front and 210mm at the rear.

Its seat height ranges from 850mm to 870mm, while kerb weight is listed at 237kg for the manual and 247kg for the DCT. Honda has also revised the rider triangle, raising the handlebar slightly and narrowing the footpegs.

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Adventure Sports Variant

The Adventure Sports is the long-distance, road-leaning choice. Its 24.2-litre fuel tank gives it the greatest touring range, while a 19-inch front wheel and wider 110-section front tyre make it the least intimidating version on tarmac.

It also has the lowest seat height in the range, adjustable between 830mm and 850mm, and adds hill-hold assist. The model is available with a manual gearbox, DCT, or DCT plus Honda Sensing Ride, the latter adding front and rear radar-based rider aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, forward-collision warning and emergency brake assist.

Kerb weight rises to 245kg in manual form, 255kg with DCT and 256kg with Sensing Ride.

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Enduro Sports Variant

The Enduro Sports is the headline addition. Styled with cues from Honda's CRF450 RALLY, including a Red/HRC tricolour scheme and high-mounted front fender, it is aimed squarely at riders who expect to spend more time off the tarmac than on it.

It swaps electronic suspension for manually adjustable Showa hardware: a 49mm USD fork with 240mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 230mm of travel. Ground clearance increases to 260mm, while the seat height rises to 870-890mm.

Despite its tougher hardware, the Enduro Sports is the lightest Africa Twin at 228kg with the manual gearbox and 239kg with DCT. It retains the 21/18-inch wheel combination and 18.8-litre tank, but omits the radar-based rider aids and electronic suspension found elsewhere in the range.