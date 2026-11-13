Next-Gen Honda CR-V To Go Hybrid-Only; Petrol Engine Dropped

Honda has confirmed that the next-generation CR-V will be sold only as a hybrid, ending the petrol-only version in the US. The 2028 CR-V will arrive next year with a new two-motor hybrid system, a new platform and a redesigned exterior.

The announcement comes as the CR-V approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027. It is America's best selling SUV, with annual sales expected to surpass 4 lakh units for the third consecutive year, and cumulative US sales of more than 7.5 million units.

New Hybrid

The 2028 CR-V will use the fifth-generation version of Honda's two-motor hybrid system. Honda says the new system expands the range where the engine operates most efficiently and increases the driving efficiency of the hybrid unit. A newly developed electric all-wheel-drive unit is aimed at offering precise and responsive motor control. Honda is targeting a fuel-economy improvement of more than 10 per cent over the current hybrid.

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Current Honda CR-V

The current CR-V in the US is available with a pure petrol (non-hybrid) and a hybrid powertrain. The petrol version utilises a 1.5-litre turbocharged DOHC inline-4 engine that generates 190 hp and 243 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission.

This powertrain will not be available with the new-gen CR-V. Honda's existing two-motor hybrid setup comprises a 2.0-litre engine and an electric propulsion motor, with a combined output of 204 hp, paired with an e-CVT transmission.

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Making the CR-V a hybrid-only model makes sense given the demand for hybrid variants in the US. Since its introduction in 2020, annual sales of the Honda CR-V hybrid have grown nearly 10x.

Honda has also set all-time records for hybrid sales in 2024 and 2025 in the US market, with this expected to continue in 2026, led by CR-V hybrid sales. Among Honda's total car sales in the US, hybrids contribute around 30 per cent.

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Honda's Plans

Globally, Honda is making a strategic shift by focusing more on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). While pure electric vehicles (EVs) are also under development, the overall mix will be in favour of HEVs.

The new 2028 CR-V hybrid is the first of several hybrid models that will be launched in North America by 2030. Honda has identified HEV models as a key growth driver for the coming years.

New Platform

The new-gen CR-V will debut on a new platform, with broader goals including a lightweight profile, a modular architecture, and high body rigidity. Consumers can expect a sporty and exhilarating driving experience with the new CR-V and other Honda models based on the new platform. Better cost control is another target, as the new modular platform will allow easier sharing of parts across models.