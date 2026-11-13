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Denza D9 Luxury MPV Launched In India At 90 Lakh

Denza D9 luxury MPV is the first model of the brand in the Indian market sold alongside the Z9 GT.

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Denza D9 Luxury MPV Launched In India At 90 Lakh
Denza D9 launched in India

BYD's luxury vehicle manufacturing arm, Denza, has made its official debut by launching its D9 luxury electric MPV in India. Introduced at a starting price of Rs 90 Lakh (ex-showroom), it is the brand's first model in the country. The seven-seater, which will be sold as a completely built unit (CBU), is positioned as a premium alternative to the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM 350h, and MG M9. The timing is important because the segment is gaining popularity in the country.

Denza D9: Design

Sporting a classic luxury MPV silhouette, the Denza D9 gets an upright nose, a tall roofline, and a stretched wheelbase. Up front, a bold grille flanked by sharp projector headlamps, daytime running lights, and distinct LED signatures flows seamlessly into an integrated bumper. All of this is complemented by the presence of 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear end, the taillights get a unique design following the pie-shaped design.

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At 5,250 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, and 1,920 mm tall, the D9 offers substantial proportions, riding on 18-inch wheels separated by a generous 3,110 mm wheelbase. Inside, cargo versatility is a key highlight, with boot space expanding from 410 litres up to a cavernous 2,310 litres as the rear rows are folded flat. Colour options include Whale Sea Blue, Cosmos Blue, Starry Night Grey, and Arctic White.

Adding to its upscale appeal is a suite of convenience-focused features, including soft-close power sliding doors, a powered tailgate emblazoned with prominent DENZA lettering, and panoramic sunroofs paired with electric sunshades.

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Denza D9: Interior, Features

The D9 is a large, seven-seat luxury MPV with a 2+2+3 seating layout. It gets individual captain's chairs in the second row, while powered sliding doors and a powered tailgate add to its practicality. The interior theme comes in brown, beige, and black colours.

The D9 places greater emphasis on rear-seat comfort. Its second-row captain's chairs offer powered adjustment, heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Rear passengers also get touchscreen controls and entertainment screens.

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The cabin features a 15.6-inch floating central infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, and a 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system. The D9 also offers a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, an ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera.

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Denza D9: Powertrain, Range

The D9 comes with a 115 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 730 km. In India, it is sold with a front-wheel-drive version with the motor producing a combined 455 hp and 365 Nm. Meanwhile, the international market gets an all-wheel-drive version as well.

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