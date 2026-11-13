Tesla's Cheapest Cybertruck Ever Gets Replaceable Body And A Remote Control

Tesla has quietly added a new product to its online shop: a remote-controlled version of the Cybertruck. The 1:10-scale Cybertruck RC Racer is now listed on the company's US store, with a price tag of USD 350 (around Rs 32,950). The miniature EV comes with all-wheel drive, a brushless motor, and independent suspension. Tesla says it can hit 60 kmph, faster than every low-speed vehicle sold in the US.

Tesla Cybertruck RC

The RC Racer features a high-efficiency brushless motor, all-wheel drive, and independent suspension. Tesla claims its 2.4-gigahertz radio system can maintain high-speed stability at distances of up to 100 meters, while an optional Gyro feature adds counter-steering to help prevent spinouts.

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A single brushless motor sends power to both axles through a set of drive shafts, enabling a top speed of up to 60 kmph.

Battery Charging

Tesla bundles a USB-C charger in the box. The Cybertruck RC Racer has an advertised run time of up to 20 minutes. To charge the battery, the polycarbonate body needs to be removed from the chassis via the quick-release clips. Then, the battery needs to be disconnected from the motor and connected to the on-board charger, and charging can begin via the USB-C port on the side of the chassis. A full charge can take up to three hours. On the bright side, the brand might soon start selling spare parts for the RC racer, allowing buyers the option to buy multiple batteries.

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Remote Control

The included transmitter has a side wheel for steering and a trigger for acceleration, braking, and reverse. Separate controls for the throttle trim, steering alignment trim, steering reverse, and gyro stability assist are also included. The transmitter is powered by four AA batteries, which are not included in the box.

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With all of this, the American electric vehicle manufacturer mentions that deliveries of the RC Racer are expected to begin next week. Furthermore, the brand mentions that the scale model is not suitable for children under 14 years old.