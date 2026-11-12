More Than 5 Pending Challans? Patna Traffic Police Wants Driving Licences Cancelled

Patna Traffic Police doesn't want you to ignore your challans anymore, as doing so could soon become far more costly for motorists in Patna. In a major crackdown on repeat traffic offenders, the Patna Traffic Police has initiated action against vehicle owners who have accumulated multiple unpaid challans. According to reports, authorities have identified motorists who repeatedly violated traffic rules and failed to clear the penalties imposed on them. The move is aimed at improving compliance with traffic regulations and discouraging habitual offenders from ignoring e-challans.

Five Pending Challans Could Trigger Action

The key trigger for the proposed action is the number of unpaid challans. As per reports, motorists with five or more pending challans could face stricter action, including the cancellation of their driving licences.

To facilitate this process, the traffic police have reportedly sent a proposal to the District Transport Officer (DTO) seeking cancellation of licences belonging to repeat offenders who have failed to clear their pending penalties.

Nearly 500 Drivers Identified

Patna Traffic Police has reportedly identified 493 motorists who had accumulated five or more challans and had not paid them as of October 2026. The proposal has now been forwarded to the transport department for further examination.

It is important to note that the licences have not yet been cancelled. The transport department will first verify the cases before taking a final decision. The current step is a proposal seeking action against repeat offenders.

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How To Check Pending Challans Online

Motorists can check whether they have any pending challans through the official e-Challan portal.

Steps to check challan status:

Visit the official e-Challan website.

Click on "Check Challan Status".

Enter your vehicle number, challan number or driving licence number.

Complete the CAPTCHA verification.

Click on "Get Details".

The portal will display pending challans and payment status.

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What If A Challan Has Been Issued Incorrectly?

If you believe a challan has been issued wrongly, do not ignore it.

Here's what you can do: