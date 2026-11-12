Denza D9 And Z9 GT India Launch Tomorrow: Expectations

Denza, BYD's luxury brand, is all set to make its India debut tomorrow, November 13, with two models: the D9 luxury MPV and the Z9 GT shooting brake. Both will arrive as completely built units (CBUs), targeting the premium end of the market. Already on sale in the international market both the models are a major part of the automaker's lineup. With the launch in India, they are aimed at gaining initial momentum for the automaker in the country.

Denza D9: Expectations

The D9 is a large, seven-seat luxury MPV with a 2+2+3 seating layout. It gets individual captain's chairs in the second row, while powered sliding doors and a powered tailgate add to its practicality in the international market.

The D9 places greater emphasis on rear-seat comfort. Its second-row captain's chairs offer powered adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Rear passengers also get touchscreen controls and entertainment screens.

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The cabin features a 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system. The D9 also offers a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, an ADAS suite and a 360-degree camera.

Denza Z9 GT

The Z9 GT is a four-door shooting brake, a body style that combines a sedan-like front section with an extended, sloping roofline and a hatchback-style rear. Measuring around 5,180mm in length, it has a 3,125mm wheelbase.

The Z9 GT gets a triple-screen dashboard with a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, a 13.2-inch digital instrument display and a 13.2-inch passenger screen. Other features include powered front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, four-zone climate control, an augmented-reality head-up display and a 20-speaker Devialet sound system.

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Rear-wheel steering enables the Z9 GT to move sideways in its 'crab walk' function and make a 360-degree turn from a standstill.

Powertrains, Range

The Z9 GT is expected to get a 122.5kWh battery and three electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear. The setup produces a combined 1,156hp and 1,200Nm, with power sent to all four wheels. Denza claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.

The D9 is sold internationally with a 103.36 kWh battery and has a claimed WLTP range of up to 520 km. Internationally, the electric D9 is available with two motor configurations, with the all-wheel-drive version getting two motors producing a combined 374 hp and 470 Nm.

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Rivals

The Z9 GT is expected to be priced between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, ex-showroom, while the D9 is expected to be priced around Rs 90 lakh, ex-showroom. The D9 will compete in the luxury MPV segment with the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire. The Z9 GT will have no direct rival in India, as there are currently no other shooting brakes on sale in the country.