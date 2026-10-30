Denza Z9 GT Teased Ahead Of India Debut In November

Denza has officially teased the Z9 GT ahead of the brand's India debut on November 13, 2026. The short video offers a first look at the electric shooting brake's exterior and interior, confirming it as one of the two models Denza will bring to India initially. It is worth mentioning that Denza is BYD's luxury vehicle manufacturing arm, with operations in multiple countries.

Denza Z9 GT: Design

The Z9 GT is a four-door shooting brake, combining a low-slung profile with a performance-focused electric powertrain. It is Denza's first model to adopt this body style, a format that has remained uncommon in India despite its presence in select international markets.

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The design sets it apart from conventional luxury EVs. With its sloping roofline and performance-oriented stance, the Z9 GT is expected to occupy a distinctly different space from the D9 MPV that will join it in Denza's Indian line-up.

Denza Z9 GT: Expected Powertrain

The India-bound Z9 GT will likely use three electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear, producing a combined 1,156 hp. Power is sent to all four wheels, enabling a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.

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A 122.5 kWh battery pack powers the motors and delivers a claimed WLTP range of 600 km. Denza also says its 1,500 kW Flash charger can take the battery from 10 to 97 percent in nine minutes, though the availability of such charging infrastructure in India remains to be seen.

The Z9 GT also features rear-wheel steering, enabling functions such as crab-walk movement, a feature more commonly associated with high-end off-roaders than luxury shooting brakes.

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Denza Z9 GT: Price Expectation

The Z9 GT is expected to be priced between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, ex-showroom, making it the range-topper in Denza's initial Indian line-up. The second model in India, D9, a large three-row luxury MPV, is expected to start from around Rs 80 lakh.

Denza will sell its models through its own showrooms, separate from BYD's existing network. For buyers in the ultra-luxury EV space, the Z9 GT brings a body style and performance figures that few rivals in India currently match.