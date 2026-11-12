NHAI Imposes Rs 15 Lakh Fine, Debars Toll Operator For Misbehaving With Motorist

The National Highways Authority of India has cracked down on a toll operator after a video of its staff allegedly assaulting commuters went viral. The video was reportedly recorded at the Bijwasan Fee Plaza in Delhi. Taking strict action, Riddhi Siddhi Associates, the agency handling the operations at the plaza, has been barred from NHAI tenders for a month.

The action follows an incident on November 5, when personnel deployed by the agency at the Bijwasan plaza on NH-248BB were caught on camera misbehaving with road users. The footage, which showed an altercation between staff and commuters, quickly spread on social media and drew widespread criticism.

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NHAI's Action

As mentioned earlier, the NHAI has imposed a Rs 15 lakh penalty on Riddhi Siddhi Associates and barred it from participating in any ongoing or future tenders for one month. The authority has also issued a show-cause notice proposing a longer, one-year debarment of the agency and its owners or directors from future tenders.

The agency has been directed to hand over the Bijwasan Fee Plaza to a new operator by November 14, 2026. Once the handover is complete, Riddhi Siddhi Associates will no longer be able to collect tolls at the plaza.

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What Happened

The incident at Bijwasan was not an isolated one. NHAI said the agency's staff had failed to maintain discipline and supervise their personnel properly, leading to the altercation with commuters. A video of the incident soon surfaced on social media, drawing massive criticism from the public. This prompted NHAI to take swift action against the contractor.

NHAI's Statement

In an apology note issued later, NHAI said the incident reflected a serious failure by Riddhi Siddhi Associates to maintain discipline, supervise its staff and meet its agreed quality of service. It said that an agency cannot avoid responsibility for the conduct of its staff.

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NHAI has reiterated that it follows a zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct and indiscipline at plazas. The safety, dignity and convenience of commuters, it says, remain of paramount importance.

"NHAI reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct and indiscipline at toll plazas. The safety, dignity and convenience of National Highway users remain paramount," said NHAI.