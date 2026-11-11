Hyundai's Genesis GV90 Luxury SUV Design Patented In India

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has patented the design of its flagship GV90 electric SUV in India, just months after the model made its global debut in August 2026. The patent filing comes ahead of Genesis' planned entry into the Indian market in 2027, though it does not confirm an official launch.

Genesis GV90: Design

The front end of the GV90 gets a very different design from any luxury car currently on sale in the market. It comes with Genesis' signature Two-Line LED lighting across the front, with the second LED DRL forming a V shape in the centre, while the upper one runs flat across the width of the vehicle.

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There is no separate headlamp cluster, suggesting the headlights are integrated within the light band at the front. The SUV comes with a lower air dam with a mesh design and chrome trims just above the skid plate, along with parking sensors, radars and cameras placed on this part of the bumper.

Genesis GV90: Interior, Features

As a luxury car from Hyundai, the GV90's interior is loaded to the brim with premium and luxury features. The GV90 EV will come with Nappa leather upholstery, a 25-inch heads-up display, a 24.6-inch centre screen with Pleos Connect and Gleo AI, a digital IRVM, a Bang & Olufsen audio system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos, powered two rows, sunroof-mounted airbags, air suspension and rear-wheel steering.

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Genesis GV90: Powertrain, Range

The Genesis GV90 is an all-electric SUV, powered by a massive 123.5 kWh battery pack. This EV generates 657 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, with power sent to all four wheels using a dual-motor setup. Despite its size, the GV90 EV offers a claimed driving range of 500 km and also supports 350 kW DC fast charging, with a claimed 10-80 per cent charging time of just 22 minutes.

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While Hyundai has confirmed that it will officially enter the Indian market next year, it is still not clear whether the first product will be the flagship electric seven-seater SUV or not.