Genesis Magma GT Concept Breaks Cover; Here's What To Expect

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury arm, showcased the Magma GT Concept on November 20, 2025, at Circuit Paul Ricard in France. The striking two-door super-sports car features a mid-rear engine layout, bold proportions, and a design that hints at a halo model positioned for the GT class and beyond, offering the clearest look yet at Genesis' performance ambitions.

The Genesis Magma GT Concept carries the look of a true rear-mid engine super sports car, defined by sleek lines, muscular fenders, and a sharply raked rear deck. At the front, the fascia retains Genesis' signature dual-blade headlamps set on a reverse-hinged clamshell bonnet. A wide, full-width air vent dominates the bumper, while the headlamps double as aerodynamic canards, helping generate useful downforce over the nose.

From the sides, the concept showcases vents behind the front wheels for brake cooling, flush-fitting handles on butterfly doors, and sculpted intake vents atop the rear fenders. The roof integrates an intake duct, while the powertrain sits beneath a body-coloured panel with venting to release heat. Adding to the drama, the entire rear deck forms a single-piece engine cover, emphasizing performance-oriented design.

At the back, the Magma GT adopts a distinctive twin-bar LED lightbar tail lamp setup, with extensions flowing into the rear fenders. Between the lamps sits an illuminated Genesis wordmark, reinforcing its identity. The lighting arrangement is mounted on a large rear vent, which not only adds visual flair but also serves a functional role by extracting heat from the powertrain, blending style with engineering purpose.

Powertrain details for the Genesis Magma GT Concept remain undercover for now, though the brand hints at an internal-combustion V8 rather than a pure-electric setup, aligning with GT racing goals and current motorsport regulations. Genesis is also evaluating hybrid or petrol-engine formats to balance high performance with endurance, ensuring the concept is suitable for both track and road use.