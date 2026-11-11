Father Gifts Class 9 Student Rs 1.62 Crore BMW M4 For Good Exam Marks

A businessman from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district has gifted his 15-year-old son a BMW M4 Competition. The gift was a reward after the Class 9 student performed well in his half-yearly examinations. The car, reportedly purchased from a Mumbai showroom, has become the talk of Paraj village in the Galsi area.

The student, Mohammad Talha, had long wanted a BMW M4 Competition, and his father, Shamsuddin Midya, had promised to fulfil the wish if he scored well in his exams. Once the results were announced, Midya travelled to Mumbai and bought the car from a showroom in Andheri.

READ | JLR Takes BYD To Court Over Defender-Like Ti7 Chinese SUV

How The Car Reached The Village

The BMW M4 Competition was transported from Mumbai to Paraj village in West Bengal inside a specially enclosed container. The car reached the village on Friday, November 6, drawing a crowd of curious locals.

The gift has sparked discussion online, with some praising the father for rewarding his son's efforts, while others have questioned whether such an expensive reward is appropriate for a teenager.

READ | Tej Pratap Yadav Rides Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Calls It "Favourite Bike": Watch

BMW M4 Competition

The BMW M4 Competition is one of the most powerful sports coupes offered by the German luxury carmaker in India. It comes equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 530 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque.

The car comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The BMW M4 Competition M xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

READ | Yangwang Altior Unveiled: Top 10 Things About Rolls-Royce Phantom's Chinese Rival

The coupe comes with a unique appearance complemented by the presence of headlights with yellow icons, carbon fiber on bonnet, front splitter, mirror caps, big kidney grille, and rear diffuser. On the inside, the car gets special M carbon bucket seats along with design elements aligning with the badge.

Midya's Car Collection

The BMW M4 Competition joins Midya's existing car collection, which includes a latest-generation Range Rover Autobiography, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mahindra Thar Roxx, and Hyundai Alcazar.